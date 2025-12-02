Every Christmas Episode Of The Office, Ranked

Despite going off the air in 2013, "The Office" remains one of the most beloved sitcoms ever made. It helped usher in a new era of cringe comedy thanks to the antics of Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who went to increasingly bizarre lengths to get his co-workers to like him and see him as a "cool" boss. Even if the antics were extraordinary, "The Office" largely remained grounded by focusing on all of the annoying aspects of office life so many people know too well. That includes awkward Christmas parties.

Look, we've all been there. You'd probably rather get home to spend the holidays with your family or maybe have a party with your actual friends. But you don't want the boss to think you're not a team player, so you at least make an appearance at whatever awkward festivity the boss has planned toward the end of the year. At best, it's an innocuous time, but at worst, someone winds up outing their coworker's affair. Or at least that's what happened on "The Office" one time, and that's really just the start of how cringey an "Office" Christmas party can get.

Naturally, there's the good kind of cringe and the bad. So I've watched and rewatched every "Office" Christmas episode and ranked them from worst to best. Depending on your holiday festivities, you may only have time to watch a couple, so let this guide steer you in the right direction.