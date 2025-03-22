Steve Carell's Favorite Episode Of The Office Is A Fan-Favorite

There was once a time that "The Office" seemed fated to be a failure. Hard to believe if you didn't live through the show's run starting in the spring of 2005, but it's true. The first episode, in particular, was not well-received by audiences or critics; though the show's American showrunner Greg Daniels was trying to respect the British series by essentially copying it word for word in the pilot episode, the style of pitch-black humor from British creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant didn't translate well, and Carell's take on Michael Scott was so noxious as to be off-putting. A number of outside factors helped change the show's trajectory, from the smash hit "The 40-Year Old Virgin," which arrived in theaters between the show's first and second seasons and helped audiences accept Carell in a nicer role, to the advent of video iPods, one of which was featured heavily in the series' first Christmas episode.

"A Benihana Christmas" was the second Christmas episode for "The Office," and it's notable for a couple reasons. First, the episode was directed by former Ghostbuster and comedy icon Harold Ramis; and second, it was the series' first hour-long installment. Both of these speak to how quickly "The Office" had turned around its own fortunes, from downbeat flop to crowd-pleasing hit (to the point that the second season won the Best Comedy Series Emmy). And "A Benihana Christmas" is more than just a flashy episode with a big-name director, but a key driver in the show's character arcs.

When the episode begins, Michael is prepared to bring his realtor girlfriend Carol (Carell's real-life wife Nancy Carell) to Beaches in Jamaica, only for her to break up with him for being too insensitive. He soon drags Jim Halpert, Dwight Schrute, and Andy Bernard to the famous restaurant chain Benihana for an extended business lunch, which leads to him and Andy bringing back two waitresses as their dates. But because Michael is Michael, he doesn't realize A) that the waitresses he and Andy have brought to the office are not the waitresses who served them and B) which of the waitresses is "his" date, making him mark one of them to help him out. For Michael, the episode concludes with him, on a whim, inviting his boss Jan (Melora Hardin) to Beaches and being shocked that she agrees, starting a hilariously damaging romance for the two over the next few seasons.