One Of The Office's Most Beloved Characters Was Only Supposed To Appear In One Episode

"The Office" starts by depicting Michael Scott as a bumbling and offensive regional manager. From there, he quickly shifts to a more pathetic character who can't get out of his own way when it comes to romance. (Jan's obsessive, destructive behavior doesn't help, either.) It isn't until the fading moments of season 4 that Michael first starts to find true, transformative love in the arms of an unsuspecting HR rep from the Dunder Mifflin Nashua branch: Holly Flax.

The surprising thing is that Holly was actually never supposed to become a major part of Michael's love life. Instead, she was supposed to be more of a one-hit wonder. On the Office Ladies podcast (which has become the source for all behind-the-scenes stories for the show), Pam and Angela actors Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey interviewed Holly actress Amy Ryan for the episode Business Ethics with Amy Ryan.

In the conversation, they discovered that Ryan's agent was approached by the show at the same time that she had expressed interest in joining the cast. (She thinks the mutual interest happened within the same week.) This led to her joining as a potential love interest for Michael, but originally for just one episode. In her own words:

"I don't remember reading a script. I remember hearing it was one episode only and a potential love interest, which obviously, I knew was code for 'we'll see how you do, kid, if we have you back."

Clearly, there wasn't a multi-season plan in place. Holly's initial role was little more than a ray of light in Michael's apocalyptic, post-Jan love landscape. But it ended up being so much more.