A Forgotten Star Trek & Transformers Crossover Turned The Enterprise Into An Autobot

It's hard to think of two science-fiction franchises more different than "Star Trek" and "Transformers." "Star Trek" teaches us to think of a world where cooperation comes before greed and warfare. "Transformers" is a story about an unending war, which only exists to promote action figures. Yet, they share some tenuous links. Leonard Nimoy, Spock himself, voiced two "Transformers" villains: Galvatron, a reborn Megatron, in 1986's "The Transformers: The Movie," and the treacherous Sentinel Prime in 2011's "Transformers: Dark of the Moon." Meanwhile, Spock himself helped inspire the logical Decepticon villain Shockwave.

During the 2010s, IDW Publishing held the comic book rights to both "Star Trek" and "Transformers." So, the publisher crossed over the franchises in 2018 with the five-issue mini-series, "Star Trek vs. Transformers," co-written by "Transformers" writer John Barber and "Star Trek" writer Mike Johnson.

Artist Philip Murphy uses the character designs from "Star Trek: The Animated Series," so as to meld the "Trek" world more easily with the animation of "The Transformers." This sells the miniseries as a crossover that feasibly could've happened in the 1980s. (That said, the comic inserts two modern "Transformers" characters not part of the original cartoon, specifically the Geisha-styled Windblade for the Autobots and Airachnid from "Transformers: Prime" for the Decepticons.)

The story begins with The Enterprise responding to a distress signal from a dilithium mine, which is under attack by the Decepticons. When the Decepticons team up with the Klingons, the Enterprise crew in turn ally with the Autobots. And yes, the series does not squander the lay-up of turning the starship Enterprise into a Transformer; the giant Autobot Fortress Maximus finds a new alternate mode.