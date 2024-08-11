Star Trek's Prime Directive Had A Grim Real-Life Inspiration

One of the central tenets of "Star Trek," as anyone might be able to tell you, is the Prime Directive. Federation starships may galavant around the galaxy at the discretion of Starfleet, but it's not the Wild West. When a Starfleet vessel comes across an alien world that hasn't yet developed faster-than-light travel, for instance, they are forbidden from interacting with them at all. An alien species, by Starfleet's philosophy, must be ready to enter the intergalactic community by their own travel innovations before they can be made aware of the existence of aliens. This stems from the Prime Directive, which forbids Starfleet from interfering with any world's natural development.

The Prime Directive also forbids Starfleet from making any major societal changes to any world. If, for instance, the Federation were to give widespread replicator technology to a planet that hadn't ever seen the technology before, it would dramatically alter their society, and that is to be avoided at all costs. However, the Prime Directive becomes sticky when a Federation starship encounters widespread exploitation or slavery on an alien world. The Enterprise is perfectly capable of overpowering the local government and ending slavery, but the Federation demands that the planet be left to its own devices; they have to rid the world of slavery themselves.

While this may seem unfair, understand that it is an anti-colonialist measure. It isn't Starfleet's job to sail around the galaxy, imposing its will on others and forcing them to live by our own standards.

The Prime Directive, according to the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years" edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, was invented by "Star Trek" writer Gene L. Coon as a direct response to the war in Vietnam.