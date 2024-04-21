Futurama's Death By Snu Snu Episode Is Yet Another Ode To Star Trek

In the "Futurama" episode "Amazon Women in the Mood" (February 4, 2001), the blustering misogynist Zapp Brannigan (Billy West) takes control of a space-bound restaurant and pilots it through dangerous areas of space, merely because it's more adventurous that way. Naturally, the restaurant is damaged during its voyage and crash lands on a distant, uncharted planet with the Planet Express crew. They discover on the uncharted planet a race of nine-foot-tall Amazon women clad in animal skin bikinis and carrying clubs. The Amazonians rarely see men on their planet and are not exactly sure what men are supposed to be good for.

This premise, of course, is cribbed from any number of pornographic male fantasies stretching back at least to the publication of H. Rider Haggard's "She" in 1886. There is a streak of colonialist fiction that dramatized faraway places (that is: far away from Western Europe) as Edenic locales where women wear less clothing and are willing to engage in coitus with European men merely as an exciting curiosity.

As such, in "Amazon Women in the Mood," Fry (West), Kif (Maurice LaMarche), and Zapp are taken prisoner and sentenced to death for being male. Their form of execution, however, is "death by snu-snu," which is to say they will copulate with a long string of nine-foot women until they die. Bender is spared because he has no genitals.

An oral history of "Women in the Mood" was printed by Cracked in 2023, and the episode's writer, Lewis Morton, explained that, yes, he got to write a bunch of sex jokes, but that he was also inspired by certain episodes of "Star Trek," specifically, the episodes wherein a computer rules a planet of innocents. Which has happened more than once.