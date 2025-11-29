Netflix's 2025 Christmas Heist Movie Is Also The Perfect Rom-Com For The Holiday Season

The holiday season is once again upon us, and that means it's time for Kevin McCallister, The Grinch, and Buddy the Elf to dominate screens for the next month. Sometimes, though, you just want some alternative Christmas movies to mix things up, and if that's you, "Jingle Bell Heist" is a solid choice. In a year full of romantic comedies, Netflix is finishing 2025 strong with this festive film that, like so much of the romance fare that's hit streamers recently, sees an American woman fall in love with a dashing stranger. But there's enough here to make "Jingle Bell Heist" distinct from other recent hit romantic comedies, as evidenced by the reviews, which are a lot stronger than you might think.

At first glance, the film seems like the product of whatever algorithm Netflix uses to plan its programming — the result of some nefarious AI suggesting the perfect mix of metric-backed genres in the form of a comedy caper set at Christmas with some romance thrown in. But the story actually came from author and screenwriter Abby McDonald, who, aside from having published a series of novels, previously worked as a staff writer on "Bridgerton." Now, she's penned a Christmas romance that sat on the 2022 Black List before being produced, and which sees a department store worker team up with an ex-con to rob her place of work and maybe even find love in the process.

Will "Jingle Bell Heist" be remembered as one of the best Christmas movies of all time? Probably not, but it's a perfectly entertaining and surprisingly solid festive feature that certainly won't sour your Christmas cheer.