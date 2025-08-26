This Romantic Drama On Prime Video Is Perfect For My Oxford Year Fans

Despite its controversial ending, "My Oxford Year" was a major hit for Netflix, telling a simplistic but disarmingly charming love story that captured global attention upon its August 1 debut. Now, Prime Video is coming for the romance crown with a new film that basically tells the same story as "My Oxford Year" and which is enjoying the same kind of unmitigated worldwide success.

In "My Oxford Year," Sofia Carson (who also played Nora Parisi in Netflix's "Carry-On") plays Anna De La Vega, an American student who leaves her homeland to study Victorian poetry for a year at the University of Oxford. There, she meets Corey Mylchreest's Jamie Davenport, a dashing young tutor who, despite getting off on the wrong foot with his American student, soon has her swooning, with the pair embarking on a passionate love affair. But Anna already has a banking job with Goldman Sachs to return to in the States, which puts the couple's romance in jeopardy. Hence, when it eventually transpires that Jamie is suffering from cancer, things become even more fraught.

Again, "The Map That Leads To You" is essentially Prime Video's version of this story. Based on J.P. Monninger's novel of the same name, this modern fairy tale sees "Outer Banks" star Madelyn Cline play Heather Mulgrew, a recent college graduate who has secured a banking job in New York and decides to travel to Europe prior to embracing corporate life. On the train to Barcelona, however, she meets handsome wanderer Jack (KJ Apa), who inspires her to live a more carefree life. The two quickly fall for each other until a twist emerges that makes "The Map That Leads To You" even more "My Oxford Year"-esque. Both films feature female leads who fret over whether to embrace their true passion or relinquish their souls to corporate America, and both have handsome male leads with non-American accents. They've also become mega hits for their respective streamers.