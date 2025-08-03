Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline Failed Her Audition For This Classic Jeff Bridges Western

Botched auditions in Hollywood — especially about beloved and extremely popular movies and TV shows — have become somewhat of an intriguing and sought-after lore over the years. So here's another one for those who can't get enough of them. "Outer Banks'" Madelyn Cline — who also popped up in the recent legacyquel of "I Know What You Did Last Summer," which we reviewed here — had the opportunity to appear alongside such acting legends as Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, and Josh Brolin, but she royally messed it up due to inexperience and nerves. Of course, I'm talking about the Coen Brothers' 2010 western "True Grit" — the second and more faithful adaptation of Charles Portis's 1968 novel of the same name — that earned no less than 10 Oscar nominations 15 years ago (it's somewhat outrageous it didn't get to win any of them).

Given the amount and level of talent behind the production (in addition to its directors and cast, it was also shot by master cinematographer Roger Deakins and composed by Carter Burwell), anyone would've been overwhelmed to perform under that kind of pressure, let alone a 12-year-old girl with basically no credits to her name. Still, Cline got pretty close to succeeding — which is no short of admirable, considering there were about 15,000 applicants for the role of Mattie Ross — and according to her, it was a tight call between her and a couple of other young women before Hailee Steinfeld snatched the part in the end.