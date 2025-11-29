Stranger Things' Creators Were Absolutely Shocked By The Popularity Of Two Characters

The "Stranger Things" timeline is full of standout characters, many of whom have died in service of protecting Hawkins, Indiana — perhaps most memorably Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson, who sacrificed himself by distracting Vecna's Demobats at the end of season 4. But whereas the Duffer Brothers clearly knew that Eddie would be embraced by fans, as evidenced by his heroic storyline, they've been surprised by the fans' reaction to other characters.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Duffer said he and his brother were "surprised constantly by the reactions," adding, "We think we know what are going to be the big moments, what fans will react to, and sometimes we're right and sometimes we're wrong. But then there are often surprises, going back to season one with Barb [Shannon Purser]." Matt also described viewer reaction to Alec Utgoff's Dr. Alexei from season 3 as "a huge surprise," with the co-creator adding, "We did not know people were going to respond to him quite in the way that they did. That, in some ways, is actually the more fun part of it, when they surprise us with what they're responding to."

Dr. Alexei was a Russian scientist who was part of a team tasked with opening a portal to the Upside Down in "Stranger Things" season 3. Eventually, however, he became an ally of Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and relished the opportunity to become immersed in American culture after being transferred to Hawkins. Unfortunately, like Barb before him, Dr. Alexei didn't last too long, dying of a gunshot wound before the end of season 3 in one of the most tragic "Stranger Things" deaths in the show's history.