Jesse Eisenberg can be seen as a meek and one-note performer to some, but he's actually a mighty asset in any appearance. The actor is, at this point in his career, a self-assured powerhouse who knows exactly how to make the parts he takes on not only work for him and his style but for the greater narrative at hand.

He's quirky, versatile, and deeply committed to the soul of each project he makes — and it's rare that dedication and skill isn't on full display in his work, even the films he's done over the years that overall aren't as great as others on his resume (yes, I'm saying he was even good in as Lex Luthor in "Batman vs. Superman," a role he previously said he would ham it up in again if given the chance). No matter the role or the film, he gives everything in service of his craft, and frankly, it's always a delight to watch him make each character he plays his own.

In fact, he goes a step further: Eisenberg truly embodies the characters he plays, taking his many performances from run-of-the-mill contributions to unforgettable and crucial vehicles for stories told well. To simplify it in sports terms, he's something of an MVP, and he's proven himself able to take on roles that the audience would never expect from him, which is definitely the mark of a truly transcendent actor.

With that in mind, here's the 10 best Jesse Eisenberg performances, ranked — and they're pretty damn good.