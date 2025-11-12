This Underseen 2010s Crime Thriller Streaming On Prime Video Deserves Your Attention

Kelly Reichardt hardly comes up in conversations about the greatest directors working today, but she definitely deserves to. "Wendy & Lucy," "Certain Women," and "Showing Up" demonstrate the tenderness of a filmmaker who makes movies about ordinary people in a state of freefall without the luxury of safety nets. Reichardt's signature minimalism makes her work difficult to recommend to casual audiences, as her films are often accused of being "slow and boring," something I couldn't disagree with more. There's an honesty to her work that exists in protracted silences, naturalistic lighting, and serene landscapes. Together, they illustrate just how small yet seismic her characters are in the bigger picture. Take her 2025 film "The Mastermind," for example, which eschews all notions of what you would typically expect from a movie about an art thief (played here by Josh O'Connor). Her films don't adhere to the structural conventions that mainstream cinemagoers are used to, and that's what makes them so riveting.

Now, one of Reichardt's most accessible films, 2013's "Night Moves," is streaming on Prime Video. It's an incredible slow burn thriller that doesn't get nearly as much attention as the rest of her oeuvre, yet deserves just as much praise. The film follows three radical environmentalists seeking to blow up a hydroelectric dam in Oregon, all of whom come at the mission from different perspectives. Josh (Jesse Eisenberg) is an entrenched activist who's the most steadfast about making sure everything is airtight. Harmon (Peter Sarsgaard), meanwhile, is a former Marine who shares an affinity for the job's more destructive nature. And then there's Dena (Dakota Fanning, a standout as always), a wealthy New England transplant who wants to be part of the change. The lead-up and eventual carrying out of their plan comes with its own set of unforeseen consequences.