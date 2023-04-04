Showing Up Director Kelly Reichardt On Working With Michelle Williams, Judd Hirsch, And Animals [Exclusive Interview]

With your art school background, and you're currently teaching at a liberal arts college, how does that factor into this movie? Was this something you wanted to make for a long time? Was that more of a personal element to it, with Michelle's character being a sculptor?

I consider the films to be personal films because I put so much of myself into them, but I'm never looking to make films about myself. That's why I like working with Jon Raymond, because I like working stories of art. But we loved this school, Oregon College of Arts and Crafts, and we really wanted to make a film there. It was a really important institution and it closed and we were lucky to be able to shoot there because all the action stopped because it was Covid. That was a really important art school for the Pacific Northwest for a really long time. It's over 100 years old, that school.

So it's a huge loss. Art schools are closing down all over the country and the humanities are sort of dying out. Solid democracy needs art schools and the humanities. So that was important to us. And honestly, Jon Raymond's been wanting to make a high school comedy forever. And this is probably as close to that as we'll ever get.



I think people will be surprised by just how funny this movie actually is. Is that embedded in the script right from the start?

It's in different places at different times. I think it's in the script, and I think, again, you work away from it. And Michelle finds her place to put things, as does Hong, and sometimes it's done with a cut. It can happen, but it's in the script, you don't need it to be in all places at once. That's for sure. The actors aren't playing for that, though often it can be through their performance that something comes alive, but sometimes it's working because they're not playing towards that.

Regarding Michelle's character, was there any specific inspiration in mind for someone who just holds things in all the time until it finally has to release at some point?

Well, we were just figuring out who she was, and an early description Jon Raymond had of Lizzie was that she was a trapped badger. I really loved that description and kind of held onto it. So the more exposed she feels, the more she kind of lashes out. So the film is, there's a building up, but building onto her worries and stresses, but maybe they're really all distractions from the things she's really stressed out about. Who knows? But yeah, I think the trapped badger image was a good one.