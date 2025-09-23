Dakota Fanning Is The MVP Of A Punishing New Horror Movie You Need To See [Fantastic Fest]

Dakota Fanning is one of those actors who has spent practically her entire life as a famous person. A child star who rose to superstardom thanks to roles in "I Am Sam" and "Man on Fire," Fanning has been in this business for a long, long time. Yet, as much as we may not consider it to be true, she's also something of a scream queen. 20 years ago, she starred in "Hide and Seek" with Robert De Niro as a kid. She's steadily returned to the horror genre over the years and now, she's back with one of her most compelling performances in a genre movie with her turn in "Vicious."

The film centers on Polly (Fanning) who receives a mysterious box from an unexpected late-night visitor. Following an unsettling encounter, Polly learns that this box comes with a set or rules. Once she opens it, she's pulled into a surreal nightmare where every choice she makes leads to more horrifying consequences.

Directed by Bryan Bertino, of "The Strangers" fame, "Vicious" recently premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. Right up top, I can tell you that people are going to be mixed on the movie overall. It's just one of those movies. It might wind up with an unimpressive Rotten Tomatoes score. But I'm here to suggest that this is one film where viewers should take the plunge and ignore outside chatter. It's one of those situations where a score on a screen can't capture the nuance this particular movie deserves.

What I can say with confidence is that it's a punishing experience, one that relies almost entirely on Fanning's talents as she's virtually alone on screen for what feels like 90% of the movie. She shoulders that weight well. It's an impressive, endurance test of a performance. That alone makes the movie well worth seeing this Halloween season.