20 Years Ago, A Forgotten Robert De Niro Horror Movie Was A Huge Box Office Hit

Horror movies may not often get a whole lot of respect, critically speaking. For whatever reason, they are often treated as a lesser form of entertainment. It's only the rarest of rare genre offerings that can go on to become embraced both critically and commercially, with Jordan Peele's "Get Out" serving as a shining example from relatively recent times. That's an outlier though. One undeniable truth though is that these movies are a reliable backbone for Hollywood studios, delivering consistent profits against relatively low investments. Good movies, bad movies, it often doesn't matter.

Hardcore horror fans will tell you that the number of bad movies far outweighs the good in any given year. It's about searching for that diamond in the rough. That's why, from time to time, a genre picture that the critical community has decried can still manage to break through and make a boatload of cash. Such was the case in 2005 when "Hide and Seek," a little-remembered thriller starring Robert De Niro and a young up-and-comer by the name of Dakota Fanning, managed to make straight-up bank before vanishing into relative obscurity. It's a relic of a time that has long since passed.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Hide and Seek" in honor of its 20th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, what the landscape of moviegoing looked like at the time, how its stars elevated the proceedings, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?