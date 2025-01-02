20 Years Ago, Metacritic's Worst-Rated Live-Action Video Game Movie Was Released

For many years, the high-water marks for movies based on video games were Paul W.S. Anderson's 1995 fight film "Mortal Kombat" and his 2002 zombie flick "Resident Evil." One can see what a sorry state we were in if those two mediocre films were the high-water marks of anything. Adapting video games to the big screen has long been tricky for Hollywood. These films are often lambasted as terrible and have typically bombed ("Kombat" and "Resident" notwithstanding). Alternatively, Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel's 1993 adaptation of "Super Mario Bros." is deeply beloved by a passionate cult of weirdos who love its zany ideas (a cult I belong to), but most folks didn't like how far the film strayed from Shigeru Miyamoto's Nintendo property.

There are many reasons why it's hard to adapt video games into good movies. For one, most video games are predicated on action and interactivity, while films are passive and character-driven; the two media don't overlap neatly. Many video games also lift their premises from extant B-movies anyway, so adapting them back to film feels like making a copy of a copy. (How would a "Metroid" film, for instance, look terribly different from Ridley Scott's "Alien?") On top of that, many modern video games have become so complex that their stories and premises no longer lend themselves to handy, 120-minute film packages. (Hence, the "Halo" movie was ultimately scrapped in favor of a TV series.)

Some recent films have bucked the trend, though. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" was a huge box office hit, "Werewolves Within" is genuinely good, and kids seems to love those "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies. Heck, even the mediocre "Five Nights at Freddy's" attracted a large audience.

But the mid-2000s were a much different time. It was the time of "Doom," "Resident Evil" sequels, and German director Uwe Boll. Indeed, Boll made five utterly terrible video game adaptations in the 2000s, becoming notorious as one of the worst filmmakers of the modern era.

And of the lot, his 2005 film "Alone in the Dark" might just be the worst.