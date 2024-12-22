How Ben Stiller's Meet The Fockers Dodged An R-Rating By The MPAA

When "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans asked Stiller about the title of "Meet the Fockers," the actor recalled as well as he could (through a haze of eating spicy chicken wings) what the MPAA had said regarding the word "Focker." "It was a PG-13," Stiller said, "and they thought it was too close to 'f***er.' Yes. They have to clear names." But Stiller did confirm the rumor that the MPAA wouldn't allow the filmmakers to use the name unless they could prove someone had it in real life. "I think that is true, yes," he noted. Stiller was unclear as to the process of proving the surname existed — if he had to bring in a photocopied driver's license or whatnot — but he affirmed that a process did indeed take place to prove that there are Fockers in the world. As far as anyone knows, though, no one with the surname Focker actually had to meet the MPAA ratings board in person.

As covered in Kirby Dick's 2006 documentary film "This Film is Not Yet Rated," the MPAA ratings process is strange and secretive. The names of the people who sit on the ratings board are not revealed to the public, and ratings appeals have a lot of Byzantine rules. It's said that if your film receives an R rating, and you would prefer the more commercially viable PG-13 rating, then you are permitted to make an appeal, but you're not allowed to bring up other films as precedent.

It's also unclear how the MPAA will react to certain kinds of sex, language, or violence, usually resting on abstract concepts like tone or relying on ancient standards for "acceptable" sex and violence. For many years, queer sex was an instant R-rating, and only one f-word could be used in a PG-13-rated film. And even then, it had to be in a nonsexual context. "Meet the Fockers," and its sequel "Little Fockers" were both rated PG-13, so the Focker appeal seemed to work.

But it sounds like it was Focking inconvenient.