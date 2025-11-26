One Key Moment In Pluribus Episode 5 Might Have A Deeper Meaning For Breaking Bad Fans

Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode 5 of "Pluribus."

If there's one thing we've learned from "Pluribus" so far, it's that you never know exactly what you might be in for during any given episode — whether it be a pleasure-seeking hedonist setting up his own harem during the end of the world, a fun cameo from the actual mayor of Albuquerque, or a particularly stubborn pack of coyotes (long considered New Mexico's unofficial state animal) that might symbolize something much deeper than you think. The very premise of the Apple TV series allows for no end of haunting visuals and imagery, unconstrained by anything except the limits of our imagination (or, more accurately, that of creator and writer/director Vince Gilligan). When dealing with a story depicting what might as well be the downfall of the human race, after all, it stands to reason that the direction would evoke some unexpected or even disturbing feelings.

But, at a time when even "Pluribus" has fallen prey to overly-literal thinking and perhaps some waning attention spans, there's something admirable about the show keeping certain aspects unsaid or, at the very least, left as subtext. For instance, take the recurring appearances of those coyotes in episode 5, titled "Got Milk." On the surface, they serve a pretty straightforward plot function: to further highlight Carol Sturka's (Rhea Seehorn) loneliness and paranoia in the wake of the hive mind's abrupt departure (they needed "a little space," is all) and indirectly lead her to that episode-ending cliffhanger about what the hive mind is really up to far from prying eyes. Underneath, however, we get the sense there's something much more meaningful going on — and it ties together nicely with one of the most divisive episodes in all of "Breaking Bad."