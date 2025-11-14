Pluribus Episode 3's Secret Weapon Comes Straight From The Breaking Bad Days

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for episode 3 of "Pluribus."

At the risk of hyperbole, can we all agree that the entire medium of television is simply better off when Vince Gilligan is doing his thing? The "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" creator has made his grand return to the small screen with "Pluribus," the Rhea Seehorn-starring series taking both critics and audiences by storm, and he doesn't appear to have missed a single step. As much as shows like "Succession" or "The White Lotus" or "Severance" have helped usher in the transition from the "Prestige TV" period to a more modern, streaming-focused spin on water-cooler events, there remains something oddly comforting about the vast difference in style and approach here. It's not just the noticeably patient and deliberate storytelling on display, which resulted in throwing some second-screening viewers for a loop. As it turns out, episode 3 of "Pluribus" is a brilliant case study of a particular lost art — and it has its roots in Gilligan's "Breaking Bad" era.

Cast your mind back to the heydays of both "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." Every episode might as well have been a hands-on lesson straight out of film school, deploying almost every tool in the box to visually convey some of the most nuanced and complex themes on paper. Unusual camera angles, idiosyncratic blocking and staging, and even that memorable shot that sort of made Jimmy McGill look like a blobfish weren't flashy for the sake of it. For the observant viewer, they added yet another subtle layer of meaning to some of the densest and most complex arcs in recent memory. Fortunately for us all, "Pluribus" is taking a page right out of the same playbook.