One Perfect Shot Trailer: The Popular Film Twitter Account Becomes A Docuseries

For as much as streaming services have fully made their mark on the studio landscape in recent years, the actual depth and breadth of their libraries and their focus on actually making movies available that speak to the history of movies and shows over the decades have been ... lacking, to say the least. It's as if these subscription services are all too happy to take advantage of our natural instinct to seek out quality and entertaining storytelling, but without doing their part to further educate general audiences and keep that flame burning to help inspire a whole new generation of filmmakers. Perhaps that's finally beginning to change. Netflix and director David Fincher's "Voir" gathered together some of the most insightful and knowledgeable minds in the industry to shine a much-needed light on film history. Now it's HBO Max's turn to do something similar.

"One Perfect Shot" will feature filmmakers Jon Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Patty Jenkins, Malcolm Lee, Michael Mann, and Aaron Sorkin talking about specific shots and sequences and moments from recent movies like "Crazy Rich Asians," "Heat," "Wonder Woman," "Girls Trip," "Harriet," and "The Trial of the Chicago 7." Granted, not all of these seemingly randomly selected movies are all that representative of what the art form has to offer (there are many more movies out there made before the 1990s, people!) and not all of these filmmakers are particularly known for their visual strengths (isn't there a good reason why most people tend to be familiar with Sorkin for his scriptwriting?), but I suppose we're operating on a curve that accounts for baby steps.

But don't let me get you fully down about this! Any effort to raise awareness about the technical merits that go on beneath the surface of the movies we watch is well worth paying attention to. At a time when so many movie fans will insist that any criticism of fundamental moviemaking aspects like lighting or cinematography is little more than "nitpicking" (check out some of the angry responses to this tweet if you want to lose a little faith in humanity), we could use more of these types of specials, not less.

"One Perfect Shot" will begin streaming on HBO Max on March 24, 2022.