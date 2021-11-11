David Fincher's Voir Trailer: Take A Tour Of Film History With A Bunch Of Experts

Netflix has become one of the leading platforms in delivering movies and shows to mass audiences, giving a platform to storytellers from underserved backgrounds and providing accessibility on a mass scale. That said, the streaming giant hasn't been able to escape (very justified) criticisms of how exactly they've chosen to do business. Consider how they market their latest productions, burying new titles from up-and-coming talent in favor of whatever popular piece of content — a word I don't use lightly — is currently raking in the views. On top of some very visible public missteps and their impact on the stories they're trying to deliver to mass audiences around the globe, Netflix has also received some heat for their approach to curating their library and for not making enough of an effort to include classic titles and important pieces of film history.

Netflix seems to have heard these specific complaints, recruiting filmmaker David Fincher to executive produce a docuseries that's all about shining a light on the history of moving pictures. Check out the latest trailer for "Voir" below.