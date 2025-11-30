What South Park's Creators Think The Final Episode Will Look Like

28 seasons in, "South Park" feels like it'll go on forever. Logically, we know there must eventually be a finale, but it's hard to imagine that day ever arriving. In a 2018 interview with IGN, showrunners Matt Stone and Trey Parker offered their prediction for what the show's final episode will look like:

"I think it's going to end with a fizzle, for sure," Parker said. "I think it's just going to end with some dud, and we're gonna go, 'F*** this, man,' and walk away. ... Yeah, we've thought that for 18 years. We're like, 'Okay, well, they're going to cancel us, for sure!' We've been waiting to get canceled for 18 f***ing years."

Stone agreed, saying he envisioned the show's final chapter as "some sort of whimper. Either drop the mic, get sued, get thrown off television — something like that."

It's been seven years since that interview, and the show is still going strong. Not everyone's loved the new season's hyper-political anti-Trump bend, but no one can claim a lack of energy is a problem here. The show is full of life and brimming with surprises. If season 28 turns out to be the final season (unlikely given the show's $1.5 billion Paramount+ deal), it'll be more due to the controversy it's causing than any issue with its ratings.

Part of what's made recent "South Park" so special lately is the widespread concerns that Comedy Central, now owned by a company that has famously suckered up to the second Trump administration, might cancel the show due to political pressure. The series' Comedy Central peer "The Daily Show" has enjoyed its own renaissance era lately, in part because its ability to do genuine, hard-hitting political commentary now feels less secure than ever.