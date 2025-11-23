A Guillermo Del Toro Movie Star Previously Played Frankenstein's Monster

The many, many "Frankenstein" movies and TV shows are a testament to the enduring power of Mary Shelley's story. She called her novel "The Modern Prometheus," and that daring move has been vindicated, for "Frankenstein" is one of the essential modern myths. And one of the more underrated adaptations of "Frankenstein" is a two-part, three-hour miniseries that aired on the Hallmark Channel (yes, truly) in 2004.

Directed by Kevin Connor, it's one of the most accurate "Frankenstein" adaptations next to Kenneth Branagh's 1994 film. It starred English actor Luke Goss as the Monster, who might be familiar to fans of "Frankenstein" (2025) filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

Goss appeared in del Toro's "Blade II" as the vampire Jared Nomak, a tragic villain transformed into a new breed of his kind by a "Reaper" virus. Apparently, del Toro got on with Goss enough to cast him again in "Hellboy II: The Golden Army" as the primary villain, Elf Prince Nuada. The Prince wishes to destroy humanity so that the natural and supernatural worlds can retake the Earth from poisonous technology.

One only wonders if, in the many years he's been dreaming of making a "Frankenstein" movie, del Toro ever considered casting Goss as the Monster again. Or, perhaps, if he was peeved the miniseries beat him to it. It worked out well enough, though, given Jacob Elordi's highly-praised, sensitive performance as the Creature in del Toro's "Frankenstein."

As for Goss? He's easily the best part of his "Frankenstein" too. His soft voice reflects the Creature's early innocence, convincing you to empathize with him before he chooses to inspire fear. I'd even say Goss' Creature is the best onscreen version of the character as Shelley wrote him; eloquent, envious, vengeful, and a spurned son who is sympathetic and pitiable but not innocent.