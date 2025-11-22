The Best Performance In Wicked: For Good Isn't From Either Of The Oscar Nominees

This article contains spoilers for "Wicked: For Good."

Almost exactly one year ago, I gushed about how Jeff Goldblum's performance as the Wizard of Oz in Jon M. Chu's "Wicked Part One" was one of the most unique iterations of the character. Toward the end of the piece, I speculated that "All signs point to Goldblum having much more to do in next year's 'Wicked: For Good,' and one of the disappointments about this month's "Wicked: For Good" upon actually seeing it is that Goldblum's Wizard isn't in the film all that much more than he was in the first movie. That said, I was thankfully correct in assuming that the material he would be given in the film would be substantial and significant, and neither Goldblum nor screenwriters Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox let me down in that regard.

Of course, art is subjective, and your personal preference for who gives the best performance in "Wicked: For Good" may not align with mine. Certainly, the Academy Award-nominated Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-Butera are acting (and singing!) their hearts out in the film as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, and neither "Wicked" movie would be special without them. Yet as focused as the movies are on the dissolution (and eventual reconstitution) of their friendship, the entire premise of the story lives and dies with its revisionist take on the "Oz" tale. Thus, the character of the Wizard is incredibly essential, and both films wouldn't work without getting him correct. Fortunately, Goldblum not only delivers the best performance in "Wicked: For Good," but he also gives one of the best performances of his career, as he makes the "Wicked" saga deeper and more resonant than just a series of show-stopping musical numbers.