Wicked: For Good Has No Idea What To Do With Dorothy, And That's A Big Problem

This article contains spoilers for "Wicked: For Good."

"Wicked: For Good" was always going to have a lot on its plate. The decision to split Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's 2003 Broadway sensation into two movies was initially met with mixed reception considering the stage play is about three hours long with intermission. The first film in Jon M. Chu's "Wicked" duology teeters right on the edge with a 2 hour and 45 minute runtime, but it felt right for this adaptation. The expansion of act one used the extra time to further build upon the relationship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande-Butera). It made the swelling high of "Defying Gravity" a well-earned place to leave off since it made you feel you watched an entire movie instead of half of one. You would think that this would give "For Good" even more grace to take its time adapting act two, yet the film weirdly plays like a rushed second half instead of its own movie.

/Film's BJ Colangelo was a lot higher on "For Good" than I was in her review, where she acknowledged the film's faults, yet still felt moved by the end. On top of the film's lack of memorable songs and murky cinematography, I couldn't help but be distracted by its messy plotting at odds with what the first "Wicked" accomplished. There's plenty to talk about here, but I was perhaps most baffled by its usage of Dorothy Gale, the Kansas girl who gets swept up in an adventure to meet the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum). You can already envision the headache on behalf of Chu and company in having to follow-up Judy Garland's portrayal in Victor Fleming's 1939 classic. But what they come up with here exacerbates the issue more than anything else.