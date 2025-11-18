The Wicked: For Good Scene That Came Close To Turning The Film Into A Horror Movie

This article contains spoilers for "Wicked: For Good" by discussing plot points from the Broadway musical.

In Jon M. Chu's overblown 2024 musical "Wicked," audiences were introduced to the handsome Prince Fiyero, a cocky Winkie played by Jonathan Bailey. Everyone was charmed by Fiyero, and his song "Dancing Through Life" was an energetic highlight of the movie. Audiences also met the more bookish and shy Boq Woodsman, an unassuming Munchkin played by Ethan Slater. The first part of "Wicked" concerned itself only with these characters' love lives and their popularity among the Shiz student body. Most notably, Boq had a crush on Galinda (Ariana Grande), the woman destined to grow up to be Glinda the Good Witch in "The Wizard of Oz." The follow-up film, "Wicked: For Good," is slated for release on November 21, 2025. That film will see the ultimate fates of Foyero and Boq. The musical has been an ultra-smash for a decade, and it was, in turn, based on a 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, so the characters' fates are well-known.

Fans of the Broadway hit know that Fiyero is destined to become the Scarecrow in "The Wizard of Oz," while Boq will be forcibly transformed into the metal-bodied Tin Woodman. The process by which their respective transformations occur will be given in bleak, Cronenbergian detail in "For Good."

Indeed, the transformations are so unsettling, "For Good" nearly tipped into horror movie territory. Director Jon M. Chu was interviewed in for SFX Magazine, and he marveled over how difficult it was to envision the Tin Man and the Scarecrow as living, semi-artificial beings, but also at how terrifying it was to witness them mutating. After all, "Wicked" is the origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West, so surely there should be some horror involved.