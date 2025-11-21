Wicked: For Good Doesn't Resolve The First Movie's Biggest Weakness

This article contains spoilers for "Wicked: For Good."

You'd be surprised by how much a film's most glaring flaws can be tolerated if its stronger elements manage to break through. I was ultimately won over by "Wicked," Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the first half of the 2003 Broadway musical hit, in large part because Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-Butera are emotional supernovas. Not to mention that the film's energy soared with just about every one of their songs, in which their vocals shot up to the stratosphere.

The duo's performances managed to elevate a film that, sadly, looks like washed-out muck. The dichotomy between performance and image really set in during the "Wizard and I" number where Erivo is singing her heart out, and she hardly makes an impression against the gray-looking wheat field she's running through. There's no sense of contrast between Elphaba, Oz, the field, and the sky, which all seem to blend together. The same issue occurs during those masterful final notes of "Defying Gravity," where Elphaba in her massive black cloak hardly stands out amid the muted sepia sky.

It's that constant back and forth between form and performance that truly keeps me from loving "Wicked." With "For Good" coming out a year later, I was hoping the response to the first film's murky cinematography would give Chu and cinematographer Alice Brooks enough time to create a much more stimulating image. Unfortunately, the second half of "Wicked" is a significantly lesser movie whose messy plotting, weaker performances, and lack of memorable songs mean there's no mask for its visual inadequacies.