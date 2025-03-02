Can Elphaba Fly Without Her Broom In Wicked?

The journey from celebrated revisionist tale to Broadway sensation to box office phenomenon with 10 Academy Awards nominations has been a long one, but it's safe to say the cultural footprint of "Wicked" has grown exponentially over the past few months. Though we still have many months ahead before we see how director Jon M. Chu adapts the second half of the stage show to the screen with "Wicked: For Good," its pop-u-lar-ity shows no signs of slowing down. In the meantime, however, the "not Part 1" that we do have culminates in Cynthia Erivo delivering a show-stopping performance of "Defying Gravity."

Given the already excessive runtime of "Wicked," it makes sense that the story's centerpiece number, in which Erivo's Elphaba embraces her title as the Wicked Witch of the West, would take a bow here. Though there's a whole lot of story left, there's also a great catharsis in the film's ending giving Elphaba her long-earned moment of triumph. She finally takes flight after being grounded by the backdoor scheming of her mentor Madam Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) and the duplicitous Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum). But how, exactly, does Elphaba's sky exodus come about?

When Margaret Hamilton's Wicked Witch of the West flew in the MGM classic "The Wizard of Oz," there was no real indication that she could get off the ground without the use of her broomstick. Countless other films and television shows have basically depicted the household appliance as a car for witches; they can't really fly anywhere without it. Though it's never explicitly stated, however, Chu made sure to visually depict Elphaba's seemingly newfound ability as something that was within her the whole time.