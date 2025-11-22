Dwayne Johnson's 2008 Action Comedy Was Disliked By Most Critics But Found A Fan In Roger Ebert

2008's "Get Smart" didn't exactly debut to widespread acclaim, but it was a box office success and managed to win over arguably the most important critic of the last few decades. The late great Roger Ebert — who passed away in 2013 at the age of 70 — loved this spy comedy, to the extent it almost secured the elusive perfect Ebert score.

"Get Smart" came in the wake of Steve Carell's ascendence following his role as the lovably clownish Dunder Mifflin boss Michael Scott on "The Office." The one-two punch of that now beloved sitcom and 2005's "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" turned Carell into a full-fledged star. As a result, Carell wound up fronting 2008's "Get Smart," a big screen take on Mel Brooks and Buck Henry's "Get Smart" television series, which wrapped up all the way back in 1970. It's a testament to Carell's popularity at the time that he was able to make the movie a commercial hit despite the fact nobody that had grown up with him as a comedy idol was likely aware of the decades-old IP.

Of course, Carell had some help in making "Get Smart" a hit, mostly in the form of Anne Hathaway, who played a fellow agent in the film and lent some extra star power to the proceedings. Backing up the two leads was Dwayne Johnson, who used the action-comedy movie to lean into an aspect of his personality that he had yet to fully explore onscreen — namely, his surprisingly decent comedic chops. And while Ebert didn't single out Johnson's performance in his review, the critic simply couldn't get enough of the film overall.