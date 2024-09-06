An Underrated Dwayne Johnson Action Comedy Is Climbing Netflix's Top Charts

If there's anything Netflix is good for, besides exposing audiences to international films and TV shows they might otherwise miss, it's churning up forgotten action movies and bestowing new life upon them. The streamer resurrected "The Bricklayer" earlier this year, and immediately Netflixers flocked to the underseen actioner. The same recently happened with Bruce Willis' "Red," which topped Netflix charts some 14 years after it first bowed. Now, it's Dwayne Johnson's turn. The man's bizarre attempts to stay in the now defunct DC Extended Universe may've put a dent in his veneer of likability, but he's currently proving that he can still bring in the crowds — at least on streaming. His 2003 action comedy "The Rundown" has hit Netflix and is making a sneaky run up the charts.

This might actually be an example of a film worthy of revisiting, too. "The Rundown," which was known as "Welcome to the Jungle" internationally, did surprisingly alright back in 2003 with critics, who praised the action and Johnson's performance. Stephen Hunter of the Washington Post even opined that the movie would "probably make a star of the Rock." That said, the absolute party animals over at Common Sense Media dubbed it merely a "mildly entertaining action movie with The Rock," which seems likely to be a more accurate evaluation.

Either way, this underrated actioner, which also starred Seann William Scott, Rosario Dawson, and Christopher Walken, is certainly going down well on Netflix.