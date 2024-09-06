An Underrated Dwayne Johnson Action Comedy Is Climbing Netflix's Top Charts
If there's anything Netflix is good for, besides exposing audiences to international films and TV shows they might otherwise miss, it's churning up forgotten action movies and bestowing new life upon them. The streamer resurrected "The Bricklayer" earlier this year, and immediately Netflixers flocked to the underseen actioner. The same recently happened with Bruce Willis' "Red," which topped Netflix charts some 14 years after it first bowed. Now, it's Dwayne Johnson's turn. The man's bizarre attempts to stay in the now defunct DC Extended Universe may've put a dent in his veneer of likability, but he's currently proving that he can still bring in the crowds — at least on streaming. His 2003 action comedy "The Rundown" has hit Netflix and is making a sneaky run up the charts.
This might actually be an example of a film worthy of revisiting, too. "The Rundown," which was known as "Welcome to the Jungle" internationally, did surprisingly alright back in 2003 with critics, who praised the action and Johnson's performance. Stephen Hunter of the Washington Post even opined that the movie would "probably make a star of the Rock." That said, the absolute party animals over at Common Sense Media dubbed it merely a "mildly entertaining action movie with The Rock," which seems likely to be a more accurate evaluation.
Either way, this underrated actioner, which also starred Seann William Scott, Rosario Dawson, and Christopher Walken, is certainly going down well on Netflix.
The Rundown vs the Netflix charts
Streaming viewership tracker FlixPatrol shows that "The Rundown" is actually doing quite well on Netflix, though it isn't the bonafide streaming hit that other forgotten actioners have proved to be — at least, not yet. The film hit Netflix on September 1, 2024, and crept onto the most-watched films chart on September 4 in the United States, when it charted at number 10. As of September 5, however, the movie has climbed to number seven, suggesting Dwayne Johnson's latest rampage will culminate in him dominating the Netflix charts, perhaps before the week is up.
In order to do so, however, The Rock has to contend with several other movies also experiencing their own Netflix renaissance. "Sonic the Hedgehog," for instance, has been at number three on the U.S. chart since September 2, 2024, and shows no signs of relinquishing its position at this point. Meanwhile, 2024 possession movie "The Deliverance" continues its run at the top of the Netflix charts, having arrived on August 30 and immediately shooting to the number one spot in multiple countries worldwide. "The Rundown," by comparison, is only seeing success Stateside, and is nowhere to be found in the streaming service's global Top 10.
In that sense, this really is a battle for American dominance. Still, given the fact that Johnson has already faced down Henry Cavill's Superman and successfully navigated a cataclysmic California earthquake, triumphing over the U.S. Netflix competition shouldn't be all that tough a challenge.