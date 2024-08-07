A Forgotten Action Comedy With Bruce Willis Is Hitting Netflix's Top Charts 14 Years Later

If you're not up for contributing to "Deadpool & Wolverine" absolutely obliterating the box office, you can always turn to streaming for your entertainment fix. Of course, as we all know by now, doing so is somewhat akin to wading into a dangerous and stagnant swamp from which you might never escape. Everyone has experienced the despair that comes with endlessly scrolling streaming catalogs wondering how, when everything is at our fingertips, there's nothing to watch. Well, now a real hero has arrived in the form of Bruce Willis.

Yes, the man himself may have retired from acting following his 2023 diagnosis of frontotemporal degeneration, but he remains a hero to us all, and is proving his remarkably enduring appeal once again. This time, he's doing just that by cutting through the murk of the Netflix swamp with 2010's "Red," an adaptation of Warren Ellis and Cully Hamner's comic book series of the same name that fared pretty decently when it first debuted in theaters and which is now climbing the Netflix most-watched charts 14 years later.

Directed by Robert Schwentke, "Red" saw Willis play retired black-ops agent Frank Moses, who after being targeted by corrupt CIA agents, assembles his old squad to defend himself. That squad is made up of equally beloved stars such as Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, and Helen Mirren, who are all having a grand time playing their action roles for comedy. But Willis himself is by far the best of the bunch, keeping the comedy understated and coming off all the better for it.

However that sounds to you, it seems Netflixers are lapping up "Red," which has quietly crept onto the streamer's charts with the intent to carry out a stealth kill on none other than Tom Cruise, who currently occupies the top spot.