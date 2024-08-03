A 2024 Horror Movie Is Killing It On Netflix Despite Being A Rotten Tomatoes Flop

Until "Longlegs" became the biggest box office surprise of the year, things weren't looking all that great for horror in 2024. A usually reliable genre was seemingly losing some of its appeal, as no one single film was able to repeat the breakout success of 2023's "Talk To Me" or "Skinamarink." Sydney Sweeney's dour nun horror pic "Immaculate" failed to wow critics and the generic yet enjoyable "Night Swim" couldn't quite become the breakout hit Universal were surely hoping for. Neither of these films were out and out financial failures, but it's actually quite difficult to lose a ton of money when your budgets are around the to $9-15 million mark.

Of course, the aforementioned "LongLegs" has proven that horror can still very much succeed at the box office, especially if you deploy one of the best marketing campaigns of recent years to support it. Which, as it happens, is probably something "Tarot" could have benefitted from. This under-the-radar horror film from Sony debuted in May, and we here at /Film surmised that while "Tarot" looked set to become a box office bomb, it may actually prove to be a sneaky hit. Wouldn't you know, we were sort of right. The movie wasn't exactly a "Talk to Me"-style success, but it actually made $49 million on an $8 million budget. Unfortunately, it also fell afoul of critics, who decimated the film upon its release.

Enter: Netflix. The savior of many a box office bomb has become notorious for giving such films a second life on streaming. Now, it seems "Tarot" is the latest film to benefit from the Netflix effect, as viewers have propelled the movie into the most-watched charts.