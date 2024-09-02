A 2024 Demonic Possession Horror Movie Shoots Straight To The Top Of Netflix Charts

Aside from IP with mass appeal and superhero stuff, horror is about the only thing that seems to make any money at the box office these days. That's mostly due to the fact horror movies typically don't cost a whole lot to make, leaving more profit on the table at the end of their theatrical runs. But horror isn't just a reliably popular genre at the box office. It also does well on streaming, where we've actually had some pretty decent offerings in recent years.

By far the best example is "His House," which hit Netflix back in 2020 and was even better than your favorite horror movie. Indeed, the film earned a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and proved that Netflix could be much more than a delivery method for middling Kevin Hart projects and instantly forgettable streaming films. Unfortunately, not all the horror that emerges on Netflix is of quite the same standard. Case in point: "The Deliverance."

This supernatural possession thriller from director Lee Daniels ("Precious") stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo'Nique, and Caleb McLaughlin, and looked promising upon its announcement. Sadly, as Chris Evangelista points out in his review of "The Deliverance," the movie relies on too many possession movie cliches to really rise to the heights of "His House." What's more, with a 30% score and 4.9 average rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this possession-fest isn't going to become quite as esteemed as classics of the genre such as "The Exorcist" or "Poltergeist." But that doesn't mean it can't inhabit the minds of the Netflix crowd before it's banished to the depths of hell. Which, it turns out, is exactly how things are playing out over on the streamer.