A Critically-Acclaimed 2022 Horror Movie Is Climbing Netflix's Top Charts

Earlier this year, "Selma" star David Oyelowo celebrated the 10th anniversary of Ava DuVernay's Civil Rights drama by recounting something that one of the film's executive producers — a fellow named Brad Pitt — had told him a decade ago. As Oyelowo recalled to Deadline, he was miffed about the movie's so-so box office gross (for the record, it made a little over three times its $20 million budget, which would be nothing to sneeze at in 2024) and the fact that it only snagged a pair of Oscar nods (including, admittedly, one for Best Picture), feeling — correctly! — that it deserved better. Pitt, in response, told the actor not to worry, assuring him he wouldn't know "what your film is" for another 10 years.

Pitt was correct; far from being forgotten, "Selma" is now justly regarded as a modern classic, with Oyelowo's performance having come to be seen as perhaps the definitive portrayal of Martin Luther King Jr. onscreen. Certainly streaming, for all of its failings, played a key role in bringing a film like "Selma" the audience it deserves. Yes, it's harder than ever for smaller and more obscure titles or box office flops to become cult hits, but if you're lucky enough to get your movie on a platform like Netflix, it can suddenly gain a whole new lease on life.

Of course, the streamer itself is a double-edged sword. For every lesser-seen title that actually deserves its success on the service (like Bryan Cranston's legal drama series "Your Honor"), it seems like yet another tedious Kevin Hart vehicle somehow ends up topping the Netflix charts. Thankfully, this week's surprise entry in the Netflix top 10 — Ti West and Mia Goth's critically-acclaimed 2022 horror movie "Pearl" — is one of those titles that does indeed merit a second wind.