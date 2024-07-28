The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In August 2024

Coming Soon

The Frog (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

The Frog is a suspense thriller revolving around the story of people whose peaceful lives are upended and thrown into uncontrollable incidents due to a mysterious guest who arrives in the middle of summer.

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2: Part.2 (JP) – NETFLIX

The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death TourN/Ament continues — without Ohma. As the mighty gladiators clash, a shadowy figure plots a violent coup.

Avail. 8/1/24

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder – NETFLIX SERIES

Five years after the murder of a 17-year-old girl in a sleepy English town, one student is determined to uncover the truth and find the real killer.

Borderless Fog (ID) – NETFLIX FILM

A big-city detective investigates a series of gruesome murders along the Indonesia-Malaysia border — forcing her to confront ghosts from her past.

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

As a new couple, Sawako and Kazehaya experience their first date, first school trip and more. Meanwhile, their friends' love stories also begin to unfold.

Love is Blind: Mexico (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

These singles have to put a ring on it... without ever seeing one another. The Emmy-nominated experiment that ponders if love is blind arrives in Mexico.

Mon Laferte, te amo (CL) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this intimate documentary, Chilean artist Mon Laferte recounts her life in Mexico as she N/Avigates a global tour, motherhood and her deepest wounds.

Unstable: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Ellis pushes his reluctant son toward the spotlight at Dragon Industries as the biotech company's success means new blood — and fresh rivalries.

Bride of Chucky

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4

Fire Country: Season 1

Fury

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Monster House

Mr. Deeds

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Pawn Stars: Season 15

RED

RED 2

Room

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

The Spectacular Now

Tarot

White Chicks

World War Z

Avail. 8/2/24

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (IN) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This engrossing documentary throws light on the roaring success of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli with interviews from family and famous friends.

Rebel Moon — Part One: Director's Cut – NETFLIX FILM

Zack Snyder's sci-fi saga expands with "Chapter One: Chalice of Blood," a hardcore director's cut about a search for warriors to defend a peaceful moon.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director's Cut – NETFLIX FILM

Rebels on a remote moon make an impossible stand in "Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness," director Zack Snyder's bigger, bloodier cut of his sci-fi saga.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY

When Bikini Bottom is scooped from the ocean, scientific squirrel Sandy Cheeks and her pal SpongeBob SquarePants saddle up for Texas to save their town.

Avail. 8/3/24

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Renowned comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan delivers a live stand-up set at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, for his third Netflix special.

Avail. 8/5/24

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 10 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Come celebrate special holidays with Gabby and her friends, from a birthday to Family Day to Opposite Day. Every day is a celebration at the Dollhouse!

Avail. 8/6/24

The Influencer (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Numerous influencers in Korea compete to determine who has the utmost influence on social media. Who will reach the pinnnacle of power and status?

Reminiscence

Rising Impact: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

Golf prodigy Gawain and Camelot Academy's Japan team take on gifted young golfers from the U.K. and U.S. schools in the coveted Camelot Cup.

Avail. 8/7/24

Lolo and the Kid (PH) – NETFLIX FILM

A hustler and the child he took in routinely con the wealthy — but a life-changing opportunity could end their inseparable bond.

Love Is Blind: UK (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES

Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged before meeting in person. But who will say "I do"?

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Advanced audio technology captures the sound of nature like you've never heard it before, in this riveting docuseries narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Avail. 8/8/24

The Emoji Movie

Shahmaran: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES

As a powerful darkness reawakens, Şahsu and Maran face a series of trials that will determine the fate of humanity — and their own.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they're living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they've all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

Avail. 8/9/24

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship – NETFLIX SERIES

Blue ribbon-winning bakers from state fairs across the US face off for the first time in an epic baking showdown to win top honors and $100,000.

Inside the Mind of a Dog – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Embark on a delightful journey into the world of dogs in this documentary that reveals scientific and emotioN/Al insights about our lovable BFFs.

Mission: Cross (KR) – NETFLIX FILM

In the ultimate test of marriage, an agent-turned-househusband gets tangled in a perilous mission with his detective wife, who's clueless about his past.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (IN) – NETFLIX FILM

While evading the cops in Agra, Rani and Rishu scheme to run away together. But when their plans go awry, Rani asks a mild-mannered admirer for help.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY

The daring adventurers add new members as they soar through the skies and beyond, unlocking mysteries in their search for the Six Heroes.

Avail. 8/10/24

Romance in the House (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

After his business crashes, a man disappears from his family for 11 years. But when he makes a return as their wealthy landlord, a messy reunion ensues.

Avail. 8/11/24

Night School

Avail. 8/13/24

Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In Netflix's first-ever crowd work special, Matt Rife gets up close and personal with an unpredictable Charlotte audience to riff on all things dreams.

Avail. 8/14/24

Daughters – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Four girls prepare to reunite with their fathers through a special dance at a DC prison in this moving documentary about the healing power of love.

Worst Ex Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.

Avail. 8/15/24

Average Joe: Season 1

Backyard Wilderness

Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES

Emily's life in Paris may have beaucoup drama, but she's ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city — and man — of her dreams.

Avail. 8/16/24

I can't live without you (AR) – NETFLIX FILM

When a workaholic ruins a family event, his wife issues an ultimatum. Now, he has to choose between his two loves: his phone or his 20-year marriage.

Pearl

The Union – NETFLIX FILM

Mike (Mark Wahlberg) is happy living a simple life as a construction worker in his native New Jersey – until his long-lost high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), shows up with more on her mind than romance. Knowing he's the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that thrusts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way. Directed by Julian Farino (Giri/Haji, Entourage), The Union also stars Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J.K. Simmons.

Avail. 8/17/24

Love Next Door (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

A woman attempting to reboot her life returns to Korea and becomes entangled with her childhood friend — with whom she shares a complicated history.

Avail. 8/19/24

Migration

CoComelon Lane: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Melon Patch Academy kids want to surprise their teacher Ms. Appleberry with a special musical! But can the show go on when plans unexpectedly change?

A Discovery of Witches: Seasons 1-3

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 1

Dark Winds: Seasons 1-2

Fear the Walking Dead: Seasons 1-8

Gangs of London: Seasons 1-2

Interview with the Vampire: Season 1

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

Kevin Can F**k Himself: Seasons 1-2

Monsieur Spade: Season 1

Preacher: Seasons 1-4

That Dirty Black Bag: Season 1

The Terror: Season 1

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 1

UnREAL: Seasons 1-4

Avail. 8/20/24

Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedian Langston Kerman talks parenting a top-tier baby, teaching mean teens and managing his mother-in-law's dating apps in this hilarious special.

Terror Tuesday: Extreme (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES

Inspired by the Thai horror radio show "Angkhan Khlumpong," this series presents eight stories based on real-life experiences shared by listeners.

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary tracks the rise of legendary NFL quarterback Steve McNair and the perplexing details surrounding his shocking murder in 2009.

Avail. 8/21/24

The Accident (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES

When a birthday party takes a tragic turn, its ripples shatter a close-knit, wealthy community — tearing families, friendships and hearts apart.

Back to 15: Back to 18 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES

After a photoblog glitch, Anita is transported to 2009 and must navigate university life while realizing she's not the only time traveler in town.

Nice Girls (FR) – NETFLIX FILM

A vengeful cop with a big personality and a German detective with opposing methods team up to save Nice from disaster in this female-led buddy film.

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The series follows 20 contestants from around the world over a year-long journey as they compete to become KATSEYE, a one-of-a-kind global girl group formed using KPOP methodologies. With unprecedented access, unfolding over eight episodes, the result is a compelling portrayal of the road to international stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program developed by HYBE and Geffen Records.

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The legendary feud between Wyatt Earp and Ike Clanton unfolds through vivid reenactments in this gritty docudrama about the gunfight that defined an era.

Avail. 8/22/24

Baby Fever: Season 2 (DK) – NETFLIX SERIES

Fertility doctor Nana tries to balance life as a single mother with the complicated web of lies she has spun — but the past catches up to her.

GG Precinct (TW) – NETFLIX SERIES

Facing a trail of murders staged as chilling word games, a rookie police captain and a goofy detective race to solve a serial killer's deadly puzzles.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

One by one, Sailor Moon's friends and loved ones are targeted by a formidable new enemy who threatens to destroy everything and rule over the cosmos.

Secret Lives of Orangutans (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Follow a multi-generational orangutan family through their treetop triumphs and travails in this immersive documentary Narrated by David Attenborough.

Avail. 8/23/24

Incoming – NETFLIX FILM

Their first week of high school. The biggest party of the year. Mistakes will be made as four teenage boys navigate a night of mayhem and debauchery.

Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) – NETFLIX FILM

An ex-car smuggler is given three hours to deliver a government official's daughter to her captor — or else his family will suffer the consequences.

Avail. 8/27/24

Untold: Sign Stealer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary reveals how Connor Stalions, a Michigan football staffer with a talent for decoding opponents' signs, became embroiled in a major cheating scandal.

Avail. 8/28/24

Untamed Royals (MX) – NETFLIX FILM

A group of uber-wealthy teens exploits their social status to commit increasingly serious crimes. Yet the fallout hits the vulnerable, not the fortunate.

Avail. 8/29/24

Chastity High (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES

When an ultra-elite high school enforces a strict "No Romance" rule that expels anyone caught dating, a student secretly helps her classmates for cash.

KAOS (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES

As discord reigns on Mount Olympus and almighty Zeus spirals into paranoia, three mortals are destined to reshape the future of humankind.

Represent: Season 2 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Stéphane Blé's presidency is off to a rocky start as he faces death threats, protests, interN/AtioN/Al gaffes and some troublesome domestic affairs.

TERMINATOR ZERO (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

A soldier from a post-apocalyptic future travels back to 1997 to protect an AI scientist being hunted by an unrelenting cyborg assassin.

Avail. 8/30/24

A-List to Playlist (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

With a 20-year acting career, Cho Jung-seok takes on the challenge of debuting as a singer in 100 days, mobilizing his entire network against the clock!

Breathless (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES

A passionate medical team is devoted to saving lives in a bustling public hospital where tensions — and romance — keep their pulses racing.

The Deliverance – NETFLIX FILM

Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, THE DELIVERANCE is directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo'Nique in a genre-defying take on darkness, possession, and finding a higher power.

(Un)lucky Sisters (AR) – NETFLIX FILM

When their dad unexpectedly dies, two estranged sisters are brought together when they find his stash of millions behind a wall. But should they keep it?