The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In August 2024
Summer is here, and if you're anything like me, you're ready for July to be over after the last several weeks of unbearably hot weather. I've already gotten a head start on the spooky season by taking in some summer scares over the past month (check out our picks for the best horror movies streaming right now), with plans to keep barreling ahead until further notice. Luckily, as chance would have it, August's batch of new arrivals on Netflix is packed with either horror titles or horror-adjacent offerings. That includes the multiple AMC shows premiering on the streamer on August 19, not least of all the best vampire series you're not watching. So, should you be so inclined, join me on the dark side as we get our macabre on with stories of blood-suckers, cannibals, killer robots, and the scariest thing of all: a mentally unwell person who really, really wants to be famous. Let's dig in!
Pearl
Ti West's conclusion to his "X" trilogy, "MaXXXine," has proven to be somewhat divisive, although /Film's BJ Colangelo had plenty of great things to say about it in her review. In general, though, most folks seem to agree that "Pearl" remains the highlight of the writer-director's homegrown horror franchise. A prequel to "X," the film winds the clock back to 1918, a time in which its namesake (Goth) — the homicidal old lady envious of the youthful, sexy crew making an adult film on her farm in "X" — was still a youngin herself with dreams of becoming a big-shot in Hollywood. West imbues this story with the stylings of the Technicolor classics that Pearl finds so dazzling, with the results playing like "The Wizard of Oz" re-imagined as a twisted horror film about the dark side of showbiz ambition. Most of all, it's Goth who really impresses as both the film's lead and co-writer, delivering a tour-de-force performance that culminates with a killer one-take monologue. Horrific, sad, and funny all at once, this is one trip under the rainbow you won't want to miss.
Dark Winds
Tony Hillerman's Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee books were, for a long time, the rare mainstream stories outside of Westerns to center Indigenous Americans and treat them with respect. Now, creator Graham Roland's small screen adaptation, "Dark Winds," is the rare mainstream TV series to do precisely that. The show's actual crime procedural components are standard but sufficient; it's the way "Dark Winds" captures the specificities of its Native characters' culture and community (especially in season 2), combined with Zahn McClarnon's coiled performance, that make this crime drama a standout. McClarnon stars as Leaphorn, the seasoned tribal police lieutenant tasked with protecting the residents of his small-town in Navajo County. (Related note: Navajo people refer to themselves as Diné, which literally means "The People.") The whole cast is terrific, including Kiowa Gordon as Leaphorn's brash himbo sidekick Jim Chee, but it's McClarnon who truly commands the screen here. He's so good, in fact, that you may forget he also played the very different Officer Big on "Reservation Dogs."
Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire
If you love mess almost as much as you love vampires, have I got the show for you. "Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire" adapts the late Rice's Vampire Chronicles novels into the queer, Gothic horror melodrama for the ages that Neil Jordan's 1994 movie version just didn't have the freedom to do when it came out. "Game of Thrones" alumni Jacob Anderson stars here as Louis de Pointe du Lac, a sensitive, soulful vampire who regales the cynical journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) with tales about his former life as a mortal and treacherous relationship with the hedonistic vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). The show around them is as gory as it is campy and operatic, with vampires snacking on humans, falling in and out of love, and seeking bloody revenge against one another all while the history of the 20th century unfolds around them. No streaming series out there is doing more to give its viewers their money's worth right now, plain and simple, and for that, it deserves your attention.
The Terror (season 1)
Have you ever wondered what "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World" would look like if you merged it with John Carpenter's "The Thing"? The answer is "The Terror" season 1. Based on Dan Simmons' fictionalized novel about the real-life HMS Erebus and HMS Terror's doomed expedition to locate the Northwest Passage in the mid-19th century, season 1 follows its seafaring explorers as they find themselves trapped in the Arctic with dwindling supplies, deadly freezing temperatures, and a mysterious supernatural creature. Created by David Kajganich, the series blends the bone-chilling, boxed-in atmosphere and psychological tension of Carpenter's cult classic with elements of survival horror, transforming its historical subject matter into a distressing parable about mankind's hubris. (Kajganich, who often works with Luca Guadagnino, also wrote "Bones and All," in case you need another hint of the dark places this tale ends up going.) With a cast led by Jared Harris, Ciarán Hinds, and Tobias Menzies, it's a decidedly dude-heavy affair, but one that may surprise those who wouldn't normally go for that type of show.
Terminator Zero
James Cameron's original "Terminator" was a slasher disguised as a work of science-fiction. It's the dirty secret everybody already knows, yet it's something the live-action "Terminator" movies seemed to forget the further along they went. That's also what makes the incoming anime series, "Terminator Zero," so intriguing. The show shifts its attention away from John and Sarah Connor, focusing instead on a scientist in Japan who finds himself targeted by a time-traveling Terminator after developing an AI system that could threaten Skynet (which has yet to achieve self-awareness when the series takes place). Its marketing suggests "Terminator Zero" aims to resurrect Cameron's original vision, leaning harder into the property's horror roots and the idea of the Terminator being a relentless killing machine in the vein of your typical slasher villain. Creator Mattson Tomlin has similarly talked about integrating some J-horror tropes into the mix, describing the series' Big Bad (voiced by Timothy Olyphant!) as being stranger and more off-putting than the sexy robotic antagonists seen post-"Terminator 2." He's certainly gotten my attention.
Movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in August 2024
Coming Soon
The Frog (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Frog is a suspense thriller revolving around the story of people whose peaceful lives are upended and thrown into uncontrollable incidents due to a mysterious guest who arrives in the middle of summer.
KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2: Part.2 (JP) – NETFLIX
The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death TourN/Ament continues — without Ohma. As the mighty gladiators clash, a shadowy figure plots a violent coup.
Avail. 8/1/24
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder – NETFLIX SERIES
Five years after the murder of a 17-year-old girl in a sleepy English town, one student is determined to uncover the truth and find the real killer.
Borderless Fog (ID) – NETFLIX FILM
A big-city detective investigates a series of gruesome murders along the Indonesia-Malaysia border — forcing her to confront ghosts from her past.
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
As a new couple, Sawako and Kazehaya experience their first date, first school trip and more. Meanwhile, their friends' love stories also begin to unfold.
Love is Blind: Mexico (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
These singles have to put a ring on it... without ever seeing one another. The Emmy-nominated experiment that ponders if love is blind arrives in Mexico.
Mon Laferte, te amo (CL) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In this intimate documentary, Chilean artist Mon Laferte recounts her life in Mexico as she N/Avigates a global tour, motherhood and her deepest wounds.
Unstable: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Ellis pushes his reluctant son toward the spotlight at Dragon Industries as the biotech company's success means new blood — and fresh rivalries.
- Bride of Chucky
- Child's Play 2
- Child's Play 3
- Cult of Chucky
- Curse of Chucky
- Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
- Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4
- Fire Country: Season 1
- Fury
- Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color
- Jack Reacher
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
- Monster House
- Mr. Deeds
- The Next Karate Kid
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Pawn Stars: Season 15
- RED
- RED 2
- Room
- Save the Last Dance
- Seed of Chucky
- The Spectacular Now
- Tarot
- White Chicks
- World War Z
Avail. 8/2/24
Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (IN) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This engrossing documentary throws light on the roaring success of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli with interviews from family and famous friends.
Rebel Moon — Part One: Director's Cut – NETFLIX FILM
Zack Snyder's sci-fi saga expands with "Chapter One: Chalice of Blood," a hardcore director's cut about a search for warriors to defend a peaceful moon.
Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director's Cut – NETFLIX FILM
Rebels on a remote moon make an impossible stand in "Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness," director Zack Snyder's bigger, bloodier cut of his sci-fi saga.
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY
When Bikini Bottom is scooped from the ocean, scientific squirrel Sandy Cheeks and her pal SpongeBob SquarePants saddle up for Texas to save their town.
Avail. 8/3/24
Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Renowned comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan delivers a live stand-up set at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, for his third Netflix special.
Avail. 8/5/24
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 10 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Come celebrate special holidays with Gabby and her friends, from a birthday to Family Day to Opposite Day. Every day is a celebration at the Dollhouse!
Avail. 8/6/24
The Influencer (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Numerous influencers in Korea compete to determine who has the utmost influence on social media. Who will reach the pinnnacle of power and status?
Reminiscence
Rising Impact: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Golf prodigy Gawain and Camelot Academy's Japan team take on gifted young golfers from the U.K. and U.S. schools in the coveted Camelot Cup.
Avail. 8/7/24
Lolo and the Kid (PH) – NETFLIX FILM
A hustler and the child he took in routinely con the wealthy — but a life-changing opportunity could end their inseparable bond.
Love Is Blind: UK (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged before meeting in person. But who will say "I do"?
Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Advanced audio technology captures the sound of nature like you've never heard it before, in this riveting docuseries narrated by Sir David Attenborough.
Avail. 8/8/24
The Emoji Movie
Shahmaran: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
As a powerful darkness reawakens, Şahsu and Maran face a series of trials that will determine the fate of humanity — and their own.
The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they're living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they've all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.
Avail. 8/9/24
Blue Ribbon Baking Championship – NETFLIX SERIES
Blue ribbon-winning bakers from state fairs across the US face off for the first time in an epic baking showdown to win top honors and $100,000.
Inside the Mind of a Dog – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Embark on a delightful journey into the world of dogs in this documentary that reveals scientific and emotioN/Al insights about our lovable BFFs.
Mission: Cross (KR) – NETFLIX FILM
In the ultimate test of marriage, an agent-turned-househusband gets tangled in a perilous mission with his detective wife, who's clueless about his past.
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (IN) – NETFLIX FILM
While evading the cops in Agra, Rani and Rishu scheme to run away together. But when their plans go awry, Rani asks a mild-mannered admirer for help.
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY
The daring adventurers add new members as they soar through the skies and beyond, unlocking mysteries in their search for the Six Heroes.
Avail. 8/10/24
Romance in the House (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
After his business crashes, a man disappears from his family for 11 years. But when he makes a return as their wealthy landlord, a messy reunion ensues.
Avail. 8/11/24
Night School
Avail. 8/13/24
Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
In Netflix's first-ever crowd work special, Matt Rife gets up close and personal with an unpredictable Charlotte audience to riff on all things dreams.
Avail. 8/14/24
Daughters – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Four girls prepare to reunite with their fathers through a special dance at a DC prison in this moving documentary about the healing power of love.
Worst Ex Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.
Avail. 8/15/24
Average Joe: Season 1
Backyard Wilderness
Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
Emily's life in Paris may have beaucoup drama, but she's ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city — and man — of her dreams.
Avail. 8/16/24
I can't live without you (AR) – NETFLIX FILM
When a workaholic ruins a family event, his wife issues an ultimatum. Now, he has to choose between his two loves: his phone or his 20-year marriage.
Pearl
The Union – NETFLIX FILM
Mike (Mark Wahlberg) is happy living a simple life as a construction worker in his native New Jersey – until his long-lost high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), shows up with more on her mind than romance. Knowing he's the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that thrusts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way. Directed by Julian Farino (Giri/Haji, Entourage), The Union also stars Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J.K. Simmons.
Avail. 8/17/24
Love Next Door (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
A woman attempting to reboot her life returns to Korea and becomes entangled with her childhood friend — with whom she shares a complicated history.
Avail. 8/19/24
Migration
CoComelon Lane: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Melon Patch Academy kids want to surprise their teacher Ms. Appleberry with a special musical! But can the show go on when plans unexpectedly change?
- A Discovery of Witches: Seasons 1-3
- Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 1
- Dark Winds: Seasons 1-2
- Fear the Walking Dead: Seasons 1-8
- Gangs of London: Seasons 1-2
- Interview with the Vampire: Season 1
- Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
- Kevin Can F**k Himself: Seasons 1-2
- Monsieur Spade: Season 1
- Preacher: Seasons 1-4
- That Dirty Black Bag: Season 1
- The Terror: Season 1
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 1
- UnREAL: Seasons 1-4
Avail. 8/20/24
Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Comedian Langston Kerman talks parenting a top-tier baby, teaching mean teens and managing his mother-in-law's dating apps in this hilarious special.
Terror Tuesday: Extreme (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES
Inspired by the Thai horror radio show "Angkhan Khlumpong," this series presents eight stories based on real-life experiences shared by listeners.
Untold: The Murder of Air McNair – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This documentary tracks the rise of legendary NFL quarterback Steve McNair and the perplexing details surrounding his shocking murder in 2009.
Avail. 8/21/24
The Accident (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
When a birthday party takes a tragic turn, its ripples shatter a close-knit, wealthy community — tearing families, friendships and hearts apart.
Back to 15: Back to 18 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
After a photoblog glitch, Anita is transported to 2009 and must navigate university life while realizing she's not the only time traveler in town.
Nice Girls (FR) – NETFLIX FILM
A vengeful cop with a big personality and a German detective with opposing methods team up to save Nice from disaster in this female-led buddy film.
Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The series follows 20 contestants from around the world over a year-long journey as they compete to become KATSEYE, a one-of-a-kind global girl group formed using KPOP methodologies. With unprecedented access, unfolding over eight episodes, the result is a compelling portrayal of the road to international stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program developed by HYBE and Geffen Records.
Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The legendary feud between Wyatt Earp and Ike Clanton unfolds through vivid reenactments in this gritty docudrama about the gunfight that defined an era.
Avail. 8/22/24
Baby Fever: Season 2 (DK) – NETFLIX SERIES
Fertility doctor Nana tries to balance life as a single mother with the complicated web of lies she has spun — but the past catches up to her.
GG Precinct (TW) – NETFLIX SERIES
Facing a trail of murders staged as chilling word games, a rookie police captain and a goofy detective race to solve a serial killer's deadly puzzles.
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
One by one, Sailor Moon's friends and loved ones are targeted by a formidable new enemy who threatens to destroy everything and rule over the cosmos.
Secret Lives of Orangutans (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Follow a multi-generational orangutan family through their treetop triumphs and travails in this immersive documentary Narrated by David Attenborough.
Avail. 8/23/24
Incoming – NETFLIX FILM
Their first week of high school. The biggest party of the year. Mistakes will be made as four teenage boys navigate a night of mayhem and debauchery.
Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
An ex-car smuggler is given three hours to deliver a government official's daughter to her captor — or else his family will suffer the consequences.
Avail. 8/27/24
Untold: Sign Stealer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This documentary reveals how Connor Stalions, a Michigan football staffer with a talent for decoding opponents' signs, became embroiled in a major cheating scandal.
Avail. 8/28/24
Untamed Royals (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
A group of uber-wealthy teens exploits their social status to commit increasingly serious crimes. Yet the fallout hits the vulnerable, not the fortunate.
Avail. 8/29/24
Chastity High (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
When an ultra-elite high school enforces a strict "No Romance" rule that expels anyone caught dating, a student secretly helps her classmates for cash.
KAOS (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
As discord reigns on Mount Olympus and almighty Zeus spirals into paranoia, three mortals are destined to reshape the future of humankind.
Represent: Season 2 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Stéphane Blé's presidency is off to a rocky start as he faces death threats, protests, interN/AtioN/Al gaffes and some troublesome domestic affairs.
TERMINATOR ZERO (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
A soldier from a post-apocalyptic future travels back to 1997 to protect an AI scientist being hunted by an unrelenting cyborg assassin.
Avail. 8/30/24
A-List to Playlist (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
With a 20-year acting career, Cho Jung-seok takes on the challenge of debuting as a singer in 100 days, mobilizing his entire network against the clock!
Breathless (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
A passionate medical team is devoted to saving lives in a bustling public hospital where tensions — and romance — keep their pulses racing.
The Deliverance – NETFLIX FILM
Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, THE DELIVERANCE is directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo'Nique in a genre-defying take on darkness, possession, and finding a higher power.
(Un)lucky Sisters (AR) – NETFLIX FILM
When their dad unexpectedly dies, two estranged sisters are brought together when they find his stash of millions behind a wall. But should they keep it?