The Deliverance Review: This Netflix Horror Pic Blends Family Drama With Possession Movie Cliches

Lee Daniels' new Netflix movie "The Deliverance" is trying to be two things at once. For most of its runtime, it's a down-to-earth family drama with an unapologetically prickly protagonist. Then, the film descends into the hoariest of cliches as it turns into a heavily religious possession horror pic, complete with potty-mouthed demons and children contorting their bodies in unnatural ways. Neither of these approaches are particularly successful together, although the family drama stuff works much, much better than the horror movie trappings. Billing itself as being based on true events (sure), "The Deliverance" is at its best when its focusing on its flawed main character. That would be single mother Ebony Jackson, played with real grit by Andra Day, who starred in Daniels' "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."

Ebony is not a likable character, and the film isn't afraid to lean into that. She drinks too much, and when she drinks she gets violent. In fact, she's violent even when she's sober — at one point, she smacks her youngest son Andre (Anthony B. Jenkins) in the face after he asks for more milk, drawing blood in the process. When a pest control guy who happens to be Asian comes by to take care of something, Ebony hurls a racist remark his way because he dared to ask her to pay him for his services. And while you get the sense that she loves her children — in addition to Andre there's also Nate ("Stranger Things" actor Caleb McLaughlin) and Shante (Demi Singleton) — she's frequently quarreling with them. She's also frequently quarreling with her no-nonsense mother Alberta, played by a scene-stealing Glenn Close. It's implied multiple times that the abuse Ebony hurls at her children is something she learned from Alberta — a fact Alberta isn't proud of, and something she's tried to atone for by finding religion.