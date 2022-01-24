Netflix Ponies Up $65 Million For Exorcism Thriller From Lee Daniels In Heated Bidding War

As with most exorcist films, Daniels' story is based on true events, specifically the alleged events known as the Ammons Haunting from 2011. The case made headlines across the country when it first happened, centering on Latoya Ammons, her mother, Rosa Campbell, and Latoya's three children who allegedly experienced unexplained incidents in their Gary, Indiana home, quickly escalating into a dangerous territory. The children were said to levitate, grow increasingly violent, and speak in voices that were not their own, doing all of this without any memory of having done it. As the family struggled, the Gary Police Department, Department of Child Services, the local hospital, and a local church all became involved, with many corroborating Latoya Ammons' claims, including the Chief of Police and a DCFS agent who claimed to have witnessed her 9-year-old son scale a wall backwards.

The Ammons house was purchased by Zak Bagans in 2014 and was the subject of his documentary, "Demon House," and Daniels has been working on getting this exorcism movie off the ground ever since. A lot of the exorcism movies we know and love are based on cases that existed long before the days of aggressive fact-checking, but the Ammons Haunting and subsequent exorcism was barely a decade ago, and comes with the blatant racism Ammons faced by skeptics who believed the possession story was merely a cover for poor parenting. This may feel a little out of Daniels' wheelhouse, but knowing he's dedicated the better part of a decade trying to make this happen is definitely piquing my interest.

The film is said to begin production sometime by the middle of 2022.