Caleb McLaughlin Opens Up About Racism From Stranger Things Fans: 'It Took A Toll'

Nobody deserves to be harassed, bullied, or intimidated by others for any reason, least of all for their skin color. This is especially true for younger people, as these experiences can potentially take a serious toll on their mental health and sense of safety. It is also, unfortunately, a problem for many prominent Black and brown actors, as their positioning in the public eye can open them up as targets for hate.

Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas on the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things," is sadly no stranger to experiences like these. He recently spoke about this at the Heroes Comic Con in Brussels, Belgium to spread awareness of just how demoralizing they can be. He reflected on his first experience at such a convention, and it sadly isn't a fond one.

"It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid," he said. "Some people didn't stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, 'Oh I didn't want to be in your line but because you were mean to Eleven.'"

This anecdote is infuriating not only because of the blatant racism but the flimsy excuses for the behavior. While Lucas in the first season of the show did show apprehension towards Eleven, it is a very normal reaction to have when you meet a girl that's telekinetic and knows about interdimensional portals. Besides, McLaughlin is not Lucas, so using that to excuse racist behavior is uncalled for.