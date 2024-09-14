The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Get Smart

Before "Austin Powers," "Johnny English," and "Top Secret!" there was "Get Smart," the 1960s spy sitcom that mined the genre for laughs when the James Bond and "Mission: Impossible" franchises were still in their infancies. Co-created by comedy legends Mel Brook and Buck Henry, "Get Smart" ran for five seasons from 1965 to 1970, earning seven Primetime Emmys and plenty of other accolades along the way.

Stand-up comedian Don Adams starred as Maxwell Smart, the sometimes inept top-secret agent who regularly held the fate of the world in his hands ... and often almost fumbled it. By his side was the beautiful, super-cool Agent 99 (Barbara Feldon), who loves Maxwell despite his clumsiness and penchant for messing up missions. The central trio was rounded out by Edward Platt's The Chief, the supportive leader of the intelligence agency CONTROL, which employed both Agent 99 and Maxwell.

"Get Smart" inspired a follow-up film, sequel TV show, and a 2008 reboot movie, but none of the sequels and remakes endeared audiences quite like the original. Of the main cast members in the show, only Feldon is still with us today, as are supporting cast members Bernie Kopell and David Ketchum. All three actors followed up their time on the show with interesting and entertaining work, and while two seem to have retired in recent years, one castmate was still trucking away on stage and screen as recently as 2022.