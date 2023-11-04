CBS Censors Somehow Overlooked Two Of The Dirtiest Lines In M*A*S*H

Gelbart indicated that he was surprised when the show got away with that joke, as well as another naughty Margaret and Frank bit that Solomonson brought to his attention during their conversation. In the season 1 episode "Tuttle," Frank gives Margaret an awkwardly intimate compliment, saying, "Oh, Margaret. You're my snug harbor. I don't know what I'd do if I didn't have you to sail into." That one's pretty self-explanatory, and Gelbart says it probably got through because censors were much more focused on curse words than wordplay. "I don't know why they allowed that," he said. "I guess they were too busy looking for 'Hells' and 'Damns.'" According to the series creator, the censorship team was typically "only looking for single entendres."

There are plenty of other surprisingly edgy-for-the-seventies jokes that made it onto "M*A*S*H" across its 11 seasons, including dozens from Hawkeye that came across as blatantly bisexual flirtations. According to Gelbart, though, the network mostly kept out of writers' hair after it was clear that "M*A*S*H" was a massive hit. "Certainly, after the first year, after the show took off because they put it in a place where it would attract ratings, they didn't say a whole lot about the show, in general," he recalled in 2004. "They had censorship comments on every script, but they pretty much let us alone because they didn't know what we were doing — and whatever we were doing, it was getting them ratings."

Over its historic decade-plus run, the show was clever enough and charming enough to pull off some truly radical jokes — including a few that still leave fans laughing in surprise at the writers' daring today.