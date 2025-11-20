Superman Director James Gunn Has One Big Rule On His Sets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

James Gunn is one of the most high-profile directors working in Hollywood today. As the director of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy and, most recently, DC's "Superman," he's asserted himself as a modern master of superhero cinema. Not only that, but he's also the co-head of DC Studios at Warner Bros., giving him a great deal of creative control over one of the biggest franchises around. Anyone who wants to be a part of that universe should know there is at least one big rule that Gunn has on his sets.

The new book "Superman: The Art and Making of the Film" by author James Field details the making of "Superman" from top to bottom. In it, Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane, was very complimentary of the vibe on set, having never worked with Gunn before. A big part of that is owed to the director's "zero a-hole" policy. Here's what she had to say about it:

"A James Gunn set is infusing a movie with love and hope. He did a deep dive on all of us. He made it very clear that there was a 'zero a**hole' policy on his sets. And he brought together this group of people who are just excited to be here and happy to be here every day. And he loves these universes. He loves these characters, and that kind of energy comes from the top. It was a blast."

"We had so much fun. He has a crystal-clear vision for what he wants to do, but he's also really collaborative, and he made space for us to play and find things and work together," Brosnahan concluded.