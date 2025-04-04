How James Gunn's Patience With David Corenswet Paid Off On The Superman Set

Acting is a mercurial profession; there's no one right way to do it. Ever since the 1950s, when groups like The Actor's Studio, along with instructors like Lee Strasberg began to adopt acting techniques developed for the stage decades earlier by the likes of Konstantin Stanislavski for film and television, the art of acting for the screen has diversified considerably. Over the last half-century and change, numerous film actors began either adopting the Method or creating their own form of it for themselves. The latter idea is essentially where we've ended up when it comes to most working actors these days, as everyone basically uses their own approach in order to get the desired result.

While having to wrangle an ensemble of actors who are all working in different ways makes a director's job that much more complex, it's this end result that is paramount. Still, there's no question that frustrations can crop up during shooting, thanks to an actor's process. Not all of these frustrations need be as dramatic as, say, Jared Leto mailing his co-stars dead rodents while shooting "Suicide Squad." Sometimes, these can be minor annoyances that add up, as is apparently the case with David Corenswet's behavior toward director James Gunn while the two were making this year's "Superman." Apparently, Corenswet inundated his director with constant questions while shooting the big-budget tentpole, a movie that Gunn has publicly stated has made him feel immense pressure, given how it's essentially the de facto first effort from Gunn and Peter Safran's revamped DC Studios. Yet, to be fair to Corenswet, Gunn apparently kindly indulged his star despite the demands on his time, and it seems like Gunn affording Corenswet his thoughts and attention may have made for a genuinely great Superman, both the character and the movie.

