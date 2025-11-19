Former Ant-Man Director Edgar Wright Subtly Called Out The Problem With Modern Comic Book Movies

Edgar Wright is far from the first person to highlight the problems with modern comic book movies, but he might have just nailed the central issue more succinctly than anyone in recent years. During an interview to promote his "The Running Man" remake, which has sadly stumbled thus far, the director recalled Tim Burton's 1989 triumph "Batman" as being the perfect example of how it's possible to smuggle a true artistic vision into a mainstream blockbuster. Sadly, such a thing has become a lost art in 2025.

A decade later, Wright's "Ant-Man" remains Marvel's greatest missed opportunity. The filmmaker famously lobbied for the film to be made, developing the project since 2006 and producing proof-of-concept footage for his vision that was shown at the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con. Then, he walked away. In the years since, we've heard much about the "creative differences" between him and Marvel Studios, which essentially boils down to the fact that the director wanted to make his movie, and Marvel wanted to make another theme park ride.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz, Wright revisited the whole debacle and said that the reason he wanted to make "Ant-Man" in the first place was because he was "inspired by the people who had got to do the first of something and kind of set the pace," pointing to "Batman" as an example. "That movie when that came out, it was both, like, the biggest movie of the year by far and also so idiosyncratic and specific to Tim Burton," he added. "And incredibly quirky for a big studio movie." Forget superhero fatigue and market saturation and middling streaming shows — Wright's point is the most important aspect of the whole superhero movie debate, and it needs to be talked about more.