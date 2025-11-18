Predator: Badlands Set A Big Franchise Record - But Is It Too Early To Celebrate?

On its second weekend in theaters, it was a story of good news and bad news for "Predator: Badlands." The good news? It set a new high bar for the long-running sci-fi franchise (which we'll dive into in a moment). The bad news? The pricey blockbuster from Disney's 20th Century Studios fell hard after its bigger-than-expected $40 million opening weekend at the box office, leaving questions about the future. Let's take a look at the numbers, shall we?

Director Dan Trachtenberg's "Badlands" dropped a hefty 68% on weekend number two domestically, taking in $12.7 million. It was competing against "Now You See Me: Now You Don't," which took the top spot with $21 million, as well as "The Running Man," which disappointed with a $16.5 million opening. These movies all have a lot of audience crossover, which didn't help. Even with the drop, though, this movie now holds a pretty important distinction.

With $66 million domestically to date, "Badlands" stands alone as the highest-grossing solo entry at the domestic box office after two weekends. It's above "Predator" ($59.7 million), "Predator 2" ($30.6 million), "Predators" ($52 million), and "The Predator" ($51 million). It still trails the 2004 crossover "Alien vs. Predator" ($80.2 million domestic/$177.4 million worldwide), but it's the biggest entry that didn't need the aid of Xenomorphs. Yes, this movie does take place in the "Alien" universe, but it doesn't feature Xenomorphs in it. Moreover, it will pass the $80 million mark in the coming weeks, making that a moot point.

Trachtenberg's latest is set in the future on a distant planet, centering on a young Predator (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who is cast out from his clan. With an unlikely android ally (Elle Fanning), they embark on a dangerous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.