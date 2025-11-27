12 Movie Monsters Way Scarier Than Pennywise The Clown

Thanks to the success of the "It" cinematic duology as well as "It: Welcome to Derry" on HBO Max, Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård) has enjoyed newfound prominence in the horror realm. It's easy to see why, as Pennywise exists as a malevolent being capable of exposing (mostly) children to their deepest fears. Pennywise's powers include shapeshifting, so you never fully know where he's about to strike next, as well as the ability to control the minds of others. Pennywise plays with his food before devouring whatever soul was unfortunate enough to wind up within his grasp.

Skarsgård's delightfully twisted performance (in addition to Tim Curry's before him) has turned Pennywise into an icon as well as a fun Halloween costume. But is Pennywise truly the scariest movie monster of all time? Pennywise is plenty scary, but he also has one of the worst death scenes of all time in "It: Chapter Two" when he deflates like a balloon because the Losers Club made fun of him. Any entity that can be defeated by a mean comment on reddit can't be all that terrifying.

That's slightly in jest, but you'd likely find the following horror movie monsters way scarier if you encountered them in real life. For my money, Pennywise isn't even the scariest horror movie clown.