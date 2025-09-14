The 15 Best Horror Movies From The 2010s, Ranked

In 2019, /Film ranked the 100 best horror movies of the past 10 years, meaning throughout the 2010s. It was a blast to revisit some of the most iconic films of the decade, from instant classics to hidden gems even some horror fans may not have heard of. But it can be hard to judge properly what's truly "the best" when you're still in that moment. Sometimes, you need to take a step back. You need some distance because you might watch a movie and love it in the moment but then find yourself five years later wondering what it was you enjoyed in the first place.

That's why it seems prudent to go back and rank again the best horror movies from the 2010s. Granted, many of the films at the top of the previous list still make appearances here, but there are other films that have undergone a much-needed reappraisal. Either way, these are scariest, most inventive horror flicks of the era that continue to hold up to this day