Godzilla's Different Atomic Breath Colors And Their Meanings Explained

The first trailer for upcoming MonsterVerse movie "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" featured a baby Kong and a new giant ape villain called Skar King, but both were overshadowed by the star of the show: Pink Godzilla.

Though Godzilla is most commonly associated with his classic white-blue atomic breath, director Adam Wingard isn't the first filmmaker to experiment with the color spectrum when it comes to Godzilla's most lethal power. There have been a dozen different continuities featuring the giant lizard, who has been reinvented and redesigned both drastically and subtly over the years.

The pink-glowing version of Godzilla is the same one that was featured in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures' "MonsterVerse" movies — starting with "Godzilla" in 2014 and most recently appearing in the spin-off series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." But even within the decade-long lifespan of the MonsterVerse, we've also seen other versions of the big lizard boy in Toho's "Shin Godzilla" and "Godzilla Minus One," an anime trilogy from Toho Animation that released on Netflix, and the animated series "Godzilla Singular Point," also released on Netflix. In these releases and many others before them, Godzilla's atomic breath has taken on a variety of colors with some truly devastating effects.