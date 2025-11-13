Poker Face Has Been Canceled, But Creator Rian Johnson Hopes To Continue In A Strange Way

All Rian Johnson wants to do is craft the most intricate murder-mystery stories around and chew bubblegum ... and he's all out of bubblegum. Although best known to your mouth-breathing uncle as the guy who "ruined 'Star Wars'" with "The Last Jedi," the acclaimed writer/director has been busy building out his "Knives Out" trilogy on the big screen with the upcoming "Wake Up Dead Man" (well, whenever Netflix deigns to allow that, at least) and, most recently, his "Poker Face" empire on streaming with Peacock. Well, his throwback whodunnit series has suddenly hit a bit of a snag, according to a new report, but fear not! Johnson has possibly one of the most outlandish ideas to keep the murder-y good times going.

Here's some seriously zany news to liven up your week. Despite debuting its second season to all sorts of critical acclaim (including yours truly, as you can see from my review), Peacock has decided to abruptly cancel "Poker Face" for good. That's the word from Deadline, which reports that the streamer has opted not to renew the series — despite racking up enough views to become the most-watched show on the entire platform. What's worse, this apparently spells the end of the line for star Natasha Lyonne, who has played the main truth-sniffing detective Charlie Cale to rave reviews with her wry humor and fun-loving personality. But, not to be deterred, both Johnson and longtime producing partner Ram Bergman have concocted a scheme to shop "Poker Face" around for another two-season deal. The twist? Peter Dinklage is on board to take over for Lyonne. Not as a brand-new protagonist, mind you, but as a recast Charlie Cale.

Confused? We are, too. Let's try to make sense of this together.