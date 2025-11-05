The Witcher Season 4 Hits Viewership Low For Netflix After Henry Cavill's Exit

Much tumult and controversy surrounded Henry Cavill's exit from "The Witcher," but now season 4 has finally introduced us to the former Geralt of Rivia actor's replacement: Liam Hemsworth. Unfortunately, rather than proving naysayers wrong, it seems this latest season is proving to be a bit of a dud, and it's not just /Film's Debopriyaa Dutta — who dubbed "The Witcher" season 4 the epitome of squandered potential — who thinks so.

The new season debuted on October 30, 2025, and while it managed to bring in the sort of viewership that would be the envy of many lesser shows, it failed to live up to the first-week performances of previous seasons. According to Netflix, season 4 racked up 7.4 million views in its first week on the service, which puts it at number two on the Top 10 English series chart for that week. But while "The Witcher" did manage to hit number one in seven countries and charted in 86 during its debut week, it failed to hit the overall top spot, which marks a first for the fantasy series. It should also be noted that season 4 did release on a Thursday, so while the Netflix charts cover a period from October 27 to November 2, 2025, this really only represents four days of viewership data. That said, previous seasons of "The Witcher" have all hit number one with the same Thursday releases.

Things didn't get off to a great start quality-wise, either, as "The Witcher" season 4 features the show's biggest mistake (which actually had nothing to do with Hemsworth). Still, reviewers have mostly been disappointed with the new Geralt, and fans appear to feel the same way, with season 4 having earned less than half of the first-week views of the series' last two seasons.