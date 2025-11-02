The 2025 Spy Series Taking Over Netflix's Global Charts Needs To Be On Your Watchlist

A brisk, high-octane spy thriller is a perfect match for the binge-watching formula. Danish crime drama "The Asset" is proof of this, as it's steadily climbing up Netflix Top 10 charts in the US (via FlixPatrol). The series is currently sitting at #4, sandwiched between the divisive new season of "The Witcher" and the hit reality show, "Love is Blind." While the Netflix algorithm doesn't always highlight shows worth watching, "The Asset" lives up to the hype, thanks to a high-stakes premise and a more-than-serviceable exploration of traditional genre tropes.

So, what's "The Asset" about? Samanou Acheche Sahlstrøm and Kasper Barfoed's recently released spy series follows Tea (Clara Dessau), an undercover operative tasked with infiltrating a criminal network. While such a premise sounds straightforward enough, the six episodes focus on Tea's emotional landscape, as her job demands the constant fabrication of identity. You see, this mission is an opportunity for Tea to prove her mettle, which is why she goes to great lengths to befriend Ashley (Maria Cordsen), the wife of crime boss Miran (Afshin Firouzi).

Miran is no easy target, as he has a track record of spotting undercover spies and murdering them. This adds layers of anxiety to Tea's mission; she must embody the false identity of Sara Linneman as if her life depends on it. But Tea's loyalties to the police academy are tested once she starts empathizing with Ashley's suffering and realizes that her handlers aren't much interested in protecting innocent civilians.